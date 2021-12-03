NCA hosts ‘The Smog Show’

LAHORE: National College of Arts (NCA) hosted an exhibition “The Smog Show” which was curated by (visual artist, educator and curator Irfan Gul Dahri in collaboration with documentary filmmaker, Jawad Sharif. The two accomplished professionals decided to join hands and address the issue of smog in City through distinct mediums of art and public engagement. For this project, they engaged various multidisciplinary artists of Pakistan to reflect on the idea and also involved the schoolchildren to participate as they represent the future of our country.The show was inaugurated by NCA Principal Prof Dr Murtaza Jafri.