Next elections to be held through EVMs: Sh Rashid

RAWALPINDI: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said that the next general elections would be held through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

He expressed these views while addressing participants of the inauguration ceremony of multi-purpose Hall at Government Associate College for Women, Satellite Town. The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had fulfilled his promise made with the overseas Pakistanis and they were given the right to vote.

The incompetent opposition would level rigging allegations again after defeat in next elections, he added. ‘Tablighi Jamaats’ were being given online visas, he said adding, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had been enjoying warm and cordial relations while friendship with China was time-tested and trusted. On the occasion, Parliamentary Secretary for Narcotics Control, Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Director Colleges, Sher Ahmed Satti, College Principal, teachers and a large number of students were present. The overseas Pakistanis were valuable asset of the country as they worked day and night in foreign countries and sent foreign exchange to their beloved country, he added.