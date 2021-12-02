Facebook launches ‘Rise’

KARACHI: Facebook has launched its flagship skill development program ‘Rise’ in Pakistan to help advertising agencies and marketing professionals develop new and contemporary skills for professional success and fulfillment.

Initially launched in Brazil in 2020, Rise has now grown to 18 countries across 4 continents to supplement global efforts for economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic by empowering and up-skilling advertising communities across these markets.

Director for Emerging Markets at Meta (formerly Facebook) Jordi Fornies launched the program in an online ceremony also attended by representatives from Pakistan’s advertising community, industry leaders, Facebook's Authorized Sales Partner (ASP), students and faculty of leading universities, bloggers, and influencers.

Speaking at the launch, Reseller Partner Manager - Meta, Ali Khurshid Ahmed said, “Rise is created to help the advertising community in Pakistan to continue their journey of personal growth and professional development by developing new skills, hone old ones, or even completely pivot their careers."

He added that the program was designed to suit needs of all levels of experience and it's about celebrating resilience of members of the advertising community, besides providing them a spark to learn, grow, and thrive in their personal as well as professional lives.

The program is planned to span over 2 months, where participants will have access to free online content and development sessions, including free Blueprint training and certifications under mentorship of Meta experts.

In addition, the participants will be able to develop necessary soft skills and have an opportunity to interact with successful entrepreneurs and industry leaders to receive inspiration and guidance for success.

A number of leading universities, industry experts, bloggers and digital influencers have endorsed the program as a valuable opportunity for advertising and marketing industry professionals for career development.