Fashioning the future

Balochistan is lagging behind other provinces in development. It’s political system is entirely wrecked. Most elected officials do not want to work for people’s welfare and are more concerned with personal gains.
There have been a few reports suggesting that the provincial budget hasn’t been used for the betterment of the people and that the allocation of the available funds has greatly benefited the elite. Nepotism too is rife. It is high time that people elected only those who are truly willing to work for the welfare of people.
Sami ul Haq
Musakhel
