Disillusion

It is no wonder that people are willing to take bribes from parties. However, after the video of people getting paid Rs2,000 in return for their vote in the NA-133 elections surfaced, the fear that electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be used for rigging has intensified. The government should elucidate the way it plans to conduct elections through EVMs. Since the government is struggling to manage the economy, will it be able to use EVMs properly?

One cannot be not sure if EVMs will ensure transparent elections. The government and the Election Commission of Pakistan should ensure that the next elections are transparent as people are in dire need of good leadership to pull them out of this fiscal crisis.

Muhammad Nawaz Numlian

Hyderabad