PPP to observe 54th founding day today

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) would observe its 54th founding day today (Tuesday) as the party leaders planned to hold a public rally in Peshawar today to observe its foundation day.

Former president and PPP Parliamentarians’ President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari renewed their commitment to defend the parliamentary system, fight for the rights of people, ensure emancipation of women, inclusion of minorities in the national mainstream, empowerment of democratic institutions, rule of law and wellbeing of the people.

They said the PPP would fully defend the Parliament and people’s right to sovereignty will not be compromised, adding that the thinking that hates democracy will be defeated

Former president Asif Ali Zardari on 54th foundation day of the PPP said the PPP is steadfast on its founding philosophy and manifesto. “Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had struggled for a parliamentary system in the country and had given the country a parliamentary system. Today, we renew our commitment to fully defend the parliamentary system,” he added. He said Islam is our religion, socialism is our economy, democracy is our politics and all the power rests with the people. “The PPP always came to power with the power and votes of the people as our priority has been only to make life easier for the people,” he added.

Asif Ali Zardari paid homage to Quaid-e-Awam Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and all those brave workers who sacrificed their lives for the sake of Constitution and democracy, enduring the pain of imprisonment. He said the PPP rebuilt this country, gave the country a Constitution and gave democratic rights to the people.