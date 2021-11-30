KP CM says desecration of Holy Quran condemnable

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday said he was well aware of the sentiments of the general public against the incident of the desecration of the Holy Quran in Charsadda but appealed to the citizens to be peaceful and let the law take its due course.

He said that citizens should stay satisfied that the person allegedly involved in the desecration would be punished when proved guilty in a court of law. The chief minister said this while chairing a meeting on the law and order situation, said a handout.

Chief Secretary Shehzad Khan Bangash, Inspector General Police Muazzam Jah Ansari, Secretary Home Ikramullah Khan and other relevant officials attended the meeting. The overall law and order situation in the province with special focus on the unpleasant incident which took place in Mandani area of Charsadda district the other day.

The senior police officers briefed the participants about the measures taken to control the situation emerging after the incident. The participants were told that after the incident of the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran, a police station and various posts were set on fire by a charged mob.

They said some elements and miscreants that incited the people to damage public property have been clearly identified. It was informed that the alleged desecrater of the Holy Quran had been arrested and a case registered against him as per the provision of the relevant law. The participants condemned the act of damaging the public property by the mob and decided to take stern action against the elements involved in the incident.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said the desecration of the Holy Quran was a highly condemnable act, adding the accused would be brought to book. He stated that those who had challenged the writ of the government and taken the law into their hands would be dealt with an iron hand.

The chief minister directed the police authorities to ensure writ of the government and the rule of law at all costs, adding maintaining law and order and protection of public property was the responsibility of the government which would not be compromised at any cost. He directed them to prepare a way forward for the effective prevention of such incidents in the future.