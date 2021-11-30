‘Regularisation of illegal constructions should be provincial govt’s authority’

PESHAWAR: Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani on Monday said that the provincial government wants to regularise houses built on government land as evacuation and demolition of illegally-constructed buildings affect thousands of people.

Speaking during a press conference in Peshawar, Ghani referenced the Nasla Tower debacle and said that Sindh should have the authority to regularise old settlements on state-owned plots.

The minister went on to say that due to the demolition of illegal buildings or the evacuation of settlements, millions of people have to lose their homes. "These people are not in a position to rebuild their homes, therefore, it becomes the responsibility of the government to save their homes," Ghani said.

Citing the example of Punjab, he said that the provincial government therein is bringing an ordinance to regularise illegally-constructed housing societies, therefore, Sindh should be given the same authority.

Ghani also took a jibe at Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that even Bani Gala had to be regularised so the same could be done for poor people's houses. "Imran Khan lives in a 300-kanal house, tell me what is his source of livelihood?" Ghani questioned.

Shedding light on the demolition of Nasla Tower, Ghani said that instead of taking legal action, humanitarian action should have been taken to solve the issue. "When it comes to construction works, minor violations occur throughout Pakistan," he said, adding that things are made easier for areas where the rich reside. "There are examples where government land has been illegally occupied for the last 50 years," he said.