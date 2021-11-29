Man kills wife

SUKKUR: A man along with his brother shot his wife to death at his father-in-law’s house in Dadu on Sunday.

Reports said Jamsher Jatoi, father of a woman and mother of three kids, Ghunwa Chandio, said his daughter was allegedly killed by her husband Jallaluddin Jatoi and brother-in-law Ibrahim and managed to escape from the crime scene.

The police have shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities, and said the deceased along with her alleged friend Sohail Jatoi had run away from her husband’s house some 18 months ago. They said the local jirga had decided to the woman to come back at her husband’s home.