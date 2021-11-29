Five killed in different accidents

SUKKUR: Five people, including principal Jinnah Law College Hyderabad along with his driver, were killed in different road accidents in interior Sindh.
Reports said the principal Jinnah Law College Hyderabad Syed Nasir Ali Shah along with his driver Muneer Ahmed Qambhrani, was killed in an accident, when his speeding car collided with a tractor trolley on the Super Highway near Nooriabad, while his colleague Advocate Munir Channa was critically injured. The police shifted the bodies and injured to Civil Hospital, Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Sindh Bar Council on Monday (today) announced to postpone court proceedings. In another incident of similar nature, a tractor trolley ran over a 10-year-old boy Paryal Lashari in Khairpur, when he was trying to cross the road. In another accident in Dadu, a cargo train hit a 12-year-old boy Hussain, s/o Abdul Latif Chandio, when he was crossing the railway line. Reports said a man Rafiq Chachar was hit by a speeding passenger bus and died on spot in Obaro.
SUKKUR: A man along with his brother shot his wife to death at his father-in-law’s house in Dadu on Sunday.Reports...
TOBA TEK SINGH: A man died while three others sustained burns during a wedding function at Gojra on Sunday....
SUKKUR: Two women were killed, when a wall of a house in Dadu collapsed on Saturday. The incident occurred in village...
SUKKUR: Provincial Minister for Information & Labour Saeed Ghani has said Pakistan has become the most dangerous...
SUKKUR: A rice mill owner was killed and his nephew injured when they were attacked in Qambar-Shahdadkot on Saturday....
Advisor to Prime Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin, during his media talk last week, shared the quaint news quoting...