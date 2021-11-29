UN’s OCHA calls to ramp up humanitarian support for Afghans

KABUL: The UN Humanitarian Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has said that it provided assistance to over five million people in need since the fall of the former government across Afghanistan.

OCHA expressed concerns over the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and called on the international community to boost up its assistance to the country. Abdallah Al Dardari, the United Nations Development Program’s resident representative in Afghanistan, said that “no humanitarian crisis can be managed by humanitarian support only.”

“If we lose these systems in the next few months, it will not be easy to rebuild them to serve the essential needs of the country. We are witnessing a rapid deterioration to the point of no return,” he added.

Earlier the UN said that the $60 million flash humanitarian fundraiser for Afghanistan had reached its goal. Economists suggested that the UN takes practical steps to assist Afghans. “The UN always talks about providing aid without considering the political situation. If it is as they say, it should provide real assistance,” said Eirj Faqiri, an economist.

“The Islamic Emirate should be cooperative with world countries to bring this aid,” said Sayed Haroon Hashimi, an economist. Humanitarian organizations have pledged support as the country is still struggling with a deteriorated economic situation. “I haven’t received any aid yet. The aid is being given to those who are not in need,” said Rohullah, a displaced person in Kabul.