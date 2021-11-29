One dies of COVID-19, 32 cases from twin cities

Islamabad : As many as 32 new patients were tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours while the virus claimed one life from the region, from Rawalpindi district.

It is important that no death due to COVID-19 was reported from ICT in the last week though as many as 952 patients belonging to ICT had already lost their lives while the number of COVID-19 deaths so far reported from Rawalpindi district reached 1,216 on Sunday.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that the positivity rate of the infection in this region of the country is less than one per cent. In Rawalpindi, it has turned out to be 0.69 per cent in the last 24 hours.

The total number of patients so far reported from the twin cities has reached 143,874 of which 2168 patients have lost their lives due to the illness.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 25 new patients have been tested positive from ICT taking the tally to 107,626 of which 106,405 patients have recovered while the number of active cases of the disease has been recorded as 269 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, another seven patients belonging to Rawalpindi district have been tested positive in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 36,248 of which 34,928 patients have recovered.

On Sunday, a total of 15 confirmed patients belonging to Rawalpindi district were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 89 patients were in home isolation.