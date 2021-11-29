Rainmakers

The daily ranking compiled by IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company, reveals that the air quality of Lahore is poor. Given that Lahore’s smog shows no sign of abating, Dr Munawar Sabir; Director of Punjab University's Centre for Integrated Mountain Research (CIMR), plans to generate artificial rainfall for five to six hours to wash the smog away.
A lot of people have issues with the project on religious grounds. However, it is merely like planting seeds to grow crops. Russia, China and the Gulf countries have used artificial rain to generate rain over dry regions. However, creating artificial rain is a costly technique. Acidity levels in the city will increases, so people should be careful.
Salim Farman
Kasur
