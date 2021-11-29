Justice denied

On November 22, human rights activist Khurram Parvez was arrested by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Srinagar. The BJP government has created a serious humanitarian crisis in Occupied Kashmir in the last few years. In August, a report released by an Indian civil society group ‘Human Rights Forum Jammu and Kashmir’ confirmed that the security situation in the region had deteriorated in the past two years.

Indian security agencies have been threatening people through different draconian law and pressure tactics – such as the infamous human shield. If the situation persists, there will be anarchy in the valley. Even more human lives and human rights will be crushed by the Indian army. The UN, human rights NGOs and activists must speak against Indian brutality.

Ajmal Janan

Mianwali