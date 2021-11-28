SC orders doubling of labour force to demolish Nasla Tower

KARACHI: The Supreme Court, Karachi Registry, ordered doubling the labour force for demolition of Nasla Tower and to raze the Tejori Heights within 20 days.

A three-member larger bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, heard important cases at the Supreme Court Karachi Registry.

The top court, in its written orders, directed the commissioner Karachi to double the number of labourers from 200 to 400 to demolish the Nasla Tower within a week and set a time-frame of 20 days to demolish Tejori Heights.

Earlier, Chairman of Association of Builders and Developers ABAD, Mohsin Shaikhani, asked holding the relevant government departments accountable as the entire building was not constructed in a day. Shaikhani said that chief minister and chief secretary of Sindh should be held responsible for the state of affairs and urged them to sit with them and collectively take steps for improvement of Karachi.