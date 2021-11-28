Efforts on to promote sports, says MPA

PESHAWAR: Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Dr Sumera Shams, also chairperson of Women Parliamentary Caucus Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan himself is a sportsman and prefers healthy activities.

“The provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan is taking Mega steps for revival of women’s sports,” she said at the closing ceremony of Sports Gala of Government Girls Higher Secondary School Lady Griffith.

Dr Sumera Shams said that along with mental development, physical development is also very important. “Sports and education are inseparable. We have to make sure that we are doing physical sports in this digital age,” she said.

She added that women in society were excelling in every field of life as they represented Pakistan in different fields in the world. Dr Sumera Shams said that extra-curricular activities should be given preference at educational institutions.