Wahab inaugurates drive-in cinema in Clifton

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who also acts as the spokesman for the Sindh government and adviser to the chief minister on law, inaugurated a drive-in cinema in Clifton on Saturday.

He said on the occasion that cultural activities would be started in all the open spaces in Karachi. “The Sindh government is trying to make Karachi the cradle of peace and prosperity once again. Films with historical and cultural background will be screened in the drive-in cinema. Such festivals will be held in different places as well,” he said.

A large of citizens attended the inauguration ceremony of the drive-in cinema.

Wahab said the colours of Karachi were being restored. "Today is a day of happiness for the citizens of Karachi. To provide affordable entertainment to the citizens, the KMC has launched the drive-in cinema where citizens can come with their family members and enjoy," he added. He said that there was also a food court where people could eat in a relaxed atmosphere.

The cinema can accommodate up to 150 vehicles at a time. “We all have a responsibility to think for the betterment of Karachi. The Sindh government has also included the suggestions of the opposition in the local government law and a balanced local government law has been introduced,” the KMC administrator said.

He added that all the municipal functions had been handed over to the local governments under which the mayor would be the chairman of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board.

The mayor of Karachi did not have powers in the past, he said, adding that the local bodies elections would be held by March 2022. "We are ready to sit down with everyone to solve any kind of problem," he said. The KMC administrator said the Nasla Tower builders should be arrested and the Sindh government stood with the affected families of the Nasla Tower.