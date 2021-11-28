Abid eyes big first innings lead

ISLAMABAD: Abid Ali (93 not out), who is nearing his century in the first Test against Bangladesh at Chattogram, hopes to continue with the same vein on the third day morning to help Pakistan take a big first-innings lead.

In a virtual talk with reporters on Saturday, Abid said his plan not to lose wicket was successful. “All we wanted was to give a solid foundation to Pakistan innings. We have been successful in our efforts so far,” he added.

“Abdullah Shafique played according to the plan. We would like to put the hosts under pressure in the second innings,” he said.

He praised Abdullah for showing courage on his debut. “He did as I told him. Hopefully, he continues his good work on Sunday,” Abid added.

He said that the pitch had started taking turn. “Surprisingly, following no support for the bowlers on the first day and even the majority of the second day, the surface started taking turn. Some of the deliveries really turned and even started keeping low. Our effort was not to leave the bad ball and make full use of opportunity coming our way,” he said.

The opener said the first-class cricket helped him a lot. “My first-class cricket experience has been really handy for me in Test cricket. I am used to playing on these surfaces. That is why I did not have any problems when it came to adjusting to low bounce,” he added.

Fast bowler Hasan Ali, who took 5 for 51, said that the pitch was not helping pace bowling. “Obviously, the track is slow and you need an extraordinary effort to take wickets as a pacer. I am glad that my bowling helped Pakistan restrict Bangladesh. I tried to keep a decent line and length,” he added.

“Our bowlers have made exceptional progress and helped Pakistan team win many matches. Indeed bowlers win you matches and that is why our performance has been up to the mark,” he said.