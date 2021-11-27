Govt revamping reconstructing Police Stations across KP

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor and Parliamentary Affairs Shaukat Yousafzai Friday said that work is underway on the construction of the boundary walls, revamping and reconstruction of different police stations in the province.
Talking to the media after the assembly session, the Provincial Minister said that our preparations for the local body elections are complete and all preparations in this connection are in the final stages.
He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has taken action against unnecessary gas load shedding in Peshawar and directed the concerned authorities to control the shortage of gas.
He said, it is the duty of the journalists to point out the mistakes of the government and to criticize them positively while the provincial government is taking all possible steps for the freedom of expression of the journalists.
