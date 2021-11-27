Education termed vital to end violence against women

MARDAN: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women (KPCSW) Chairman Dr Riffat Sardar has said that women need to come forward and receive education to end violence against women and girls in Pakistan.

She expressed these views while addressing a seminar organised by the Department of Sociology, University College for Women, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (Awkum), and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women (KPCSW).

On the occasion, Dr Sumera Shams, chairperson Women Parliamentary Caucus Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sajida Hanif and Naeema Kishwar, members of the provincial assembly, Shaheen Naz Saifullah, member National Assembly, Mehr Nigar, women rights activist, Catlin Poole, program manager & gender equality specialist Cowater International, Prof Dr Zahid Ali Khan Marwat, pro-vice chancellor Awkum, Dr Hussain Ali, head of the Sociology Department, and Dr Naseem Raffique, principal of UCW, participated in the seminar.

Shaheen Naz Saifullah said that the government should maintain zero-tolerance for all those who are involved in violence against women and girls.

Naeema Kishwar said that Islam is a complete code of life and defines the prestigious status of women.

In her speech, Mehr Nigar said that violence against women and girls is a human rights violation and it should be stopped both in public and private spheres.

Dr Sumera Shams said that women parliamentarians have worked hard and succeeded to pass laws related to women’s protection in the province.

Awkum Pro-VC Dr Zahid Ali Khan Marwat thanked all the guests and appreciated the event organisers. He said that women had a key role in society and such events raised awareness on protection of women’s rights.

At the event, students of UCW performed a role play to highlight violence against women and girls, its causes and consequences on women and families. At the end, shields and certificates were distributed among the participants.