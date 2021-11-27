UN decries attack on court in Libya ahead of national vote

CAIRO: The UN mission in Libya condemned on Friday an attack by armed men on an appeals court as it was set to re-examine an earlier decision that disqualified the son of longtime dictator Moammar Qadhafi from running for president.
On Thursday, armed men surrounded the court in the southern town of Sabha and prevented judges from convening to look into Seif al-Islam Qadhafi’s appeal. Earlier, the country’s electoral body had deemed Seif al-Islam ineligible to take part in the presidential race set for next month, citing his previous convictions.
