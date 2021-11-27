Man kills wife for meeting ex-husband

Police claimed to have arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife at their home in Surjani Town’s Sector L/1 on Friday.

The body of 26-year-old Laraib, wife of Zulfiqar, was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. While sharing the findings of the initial investigation, the Surjani Town police said Zulfiqar was Laraib’s second husband, and he strangled her after he found her first husband at their house. The police said the suspect tried to change the nature of the incident by saying that his wife was killed over offering resistance during a house robbery bid. The investigation is continuing.

Man shot dead

A man was killed in a firing incident near the Labour Square in Korangi. Rescuers took the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he was identified as 55-year-old Masood Ahmed, son of Chaudhry Sardar. The Korangi police said the man was sitting in a car parked outside his house when an unidentified suspect shot him once in the head, killing him on the spot.

The police said the man worked as an agent at the board office, and he was apparently killed over personal enmity. The police recovered an empty shell of a 9mm pistol’s bullet from the crime scene.