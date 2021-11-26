Body formed to probe Maryam’s ads revelations

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Thursday constituted a committee to probe the revelations of PMLN leader Maryam Nawaz.

According to the ministry, the inquiry committee will compile its report on the irregularities in the advertisements issued to media during the PMLN regime. The inquiry committee will compile its report by investigating cases of misuse of government funds. During a news conference a day earlier, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Hussain announced that the revelations about Maryam’s audiotape and her admission would be investigated and shared with the media.