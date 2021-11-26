Participants briefed on importance of intangible cultural heritage

PESHAWAR: The three-day workshop on revival and safeguarding the intangible cultural heritage kicked off at the Sir Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Khan Museum Hall, University of Peshawar, on Thursday.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has arranged the workshop.

Besides National Heritage and Culture Division Deputy Secretary Niaz Ahmad, KPCTA Manager Humayun Khan, UNESCO officials Jawad Ahmad, Naeem Safi, experts, researchers, teachers, students, government officials and stakeholders affiliated to the intangible cultural heritage attended the workshop.

Briefing the participants on the importance of safeguarding intangible cultural heritage, Niaz Ahmad and other speakers said that the workshop was aimed at raising awareness for understanding and safeguarding the intangible cultural heritage and enhancing capabilities of the quarters concerned to highlight importance of culture through community-based initiatives.

They said the workshop would also play a role as a pilot activity for enhancing the capacity of the government for protection of intangible cultural heritage in the region. They said that intangible cultural heritage comprised ancient tales, domestic remedies, phrases and proverbs and others.

The Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage is a treaty adopted by the UNESCO General Conference on 17 October 2003. The convention entered into force in 2006 after 30 instruments of ratification by UNESCO Member States. Pakistan is a signatory to the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.