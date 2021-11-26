Argentine envoy visits NUML

Islamabad : Ambassador of Argentine Leopoldo FranciscoSahores visited the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Thursday and met with its rector Major General (r)

Muhammad Jaffar in his office.The rector briefed the visitor about variouscurricular and co-curricular activities conductedat the NUML. The issues of mutual interests,bilateral cooperation in education exchange programs for the faculty and students were discussed. The ambassador appreciated the role of NUML in providing quality education and thanked Rector for his time and hospitality. Later, the honourable ambassador delivered a lecture to the students of the Spanish language on the topic of 'Spanish Spoken in Argentine.' Students recited Spanish poems and sang a Spanish song. In the end, he distributed shirts and football among the students.