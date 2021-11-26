Sikh pilgrims to return to India today

LAHORE: The Sikh pilgrims reached Gurdwara Dera Sahib after visiting Darbar Sahib

Kartarpur Narowal and Rohri Sahib Aimanabad on Thursday.

Sikh pilgrims will return to India via Wagah check post on Friday (today) after completing their 10-day visit. Rana Shahid, Additional Secretary of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), Deputy Secretary Imran Gondal, Azhar Shah local Sikh leaders and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Sikh Yatrees on this occasion expressed their gratefulness to Chairman ETPB Aamer Ahmed for making excellent arrangements during their stay in Pakistan. On the occasion of Baba Guru Nanak Devji’s 552nd birth anniversary, around 1,930 Sikh yatrees arrived here to perform their religious rites. The yatrees expressed their complete satisfaction and said that it was a matter of great happiness that they could not believe it that they would get so much love and sincerity. They said that excellent and exemplary arrangements were made by the administration which is highly commendable. They said they were grateful to the government of Pakistan on behalf of the entire Sikh community.