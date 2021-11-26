Sikh pilgrims to return to India today

LAHORE: The Sikh pilgrims reached Gurdwara Dera Sahib after visiting Darbar Sahib
Kartarpur Narowal and Rohri Sahib Aimanabad on Thursday.
Sikh pilgrims will return to India via Wagah check post on Friday (today) after completing their 10-day visit. Rana Shahid, Additional Secretary of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), Deputy Secretary Imran Gondal, Azhar Shah local Sikh leaders and other officers were also present on the occasion.
Sikh Yatrees on this occasion expressed their gratefulness to Chairman ETPB Aamer Ahmed for making excellent arrangements during their stay in Pakistan. On the occasion of Baba Guru Nanak Devji’s 552nd birth anniversary, around 1,930 Sikh yatrees arrived here to perform their religious rites. The yatrees expressed their complete satisfaction and said that it was a matter of great happiness that they could not believe it that they would get so much love and sincerity. They said that excellent and exemplary arrangements were made by the administration which is highly commendable. They said they were grateful to the government of Pakistan on behalf of the entire Sikh community.
LAHORE:University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences observed World Fisheries Day with the theme of “Fish is a...
LAHORE: The first Inter Departmental Declamation Competition was held at the UET as part of university’s 100-year...
LAHORE: University of Education and National Textile University Faisalabad on Thursday signed a Memorandum of...
LAHORE: CIA Model Town on Thursday arrested three persons for killing a lawyer's female assistant in the Johar Town...
LAHORE: Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar chaired a meeting at his office on Thursday to review the...
Islamabad: Urdu satire and humour is the golden chapter of our national literature. These views were expressed by Dr....