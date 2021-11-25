Rape case registered in Lahore after seven years

LAHORE: Haier police reportedly registered a rape case after seven years on Wednesday.
According to details, the accused Abdullah, a medical rep by profession, had developed intimacy with the victim in a hospital where she had gone to take medicine for her husband and raped her seven years ago.
The victim made all out efforts to get a case registered but to no avail. Finally, DIG took notice and the case was registered.
