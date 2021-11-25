 
Thursday November 25, 2021
National

Rape case registered in Lahore after seven years

The accused Abdullah, a medical rep by profession, had developed intimacy with the victim in a hospital

By Our Correspondent
November 25, 2021
A representative image.
LAHORE: Haier police reportedly registered a rape case after seven years on Wednesday.

According to details, the accused Abdullah, a medical rep by profession, had developed intimacy with the victim in a hospital where she had gone to take medicine for her husband and raped her seven years ago. 

The victim made all out efforts to get a case registered but to no avail. Finally, DIG took notice and the case was registered.