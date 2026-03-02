Liza Minelli makes bombshell claim about late mother Judy Garland’s struggle with drugs
Liza Minelli pulled the curtain from the truth behind Judy Garland's drug addiction
Liza Minnelli has made shocking claims about the struggles her late mother Judy Garland faced in Hollywood.
The 79-year-old has gotten candid about the painful chapter in her upcoming memoir, Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!.
As per RadarOnline.com, in the book, she revisited her late mum Garland’s rise to fame and the devastating toll it took on her life.
In doing so, Minnelli alleged that Garland’s struggles extended beyond the pressures of the studio system and involved adults who were meant to protect her.
She says, “They (the Press) said she was a bad mother, that she drank too much, took too many pills, and ignored her family.”
“Mama spent millions of dollars in rehab units and hospitals, praying that they could heal her. She had rounds of electroshock therapy. Nothing worked. It's no secret who the culprits were."
Alleging that powerful figures in the industry, and even her own grandma played a role in the star’s addiction, she stated, "Industry executives – and, I'm told, my grandmother – had poisoned her with uppers and downers since she was a child star.”
