Photo: Matthew McCoughaney reveals one 'gift' he achieved with losing nearly 50 pounds

Matthew McCoughaney has reflected on shedding some pounds.

In a new chat with Variety, the acting sensation revealed his approach to getting a lean physique to Timothee Chalamet.

When the boyfriend of Kylie Jenner asked, " Ten years later, would you do something again with that physical requirement on your body?", McConaughey responded in admission," Yeah, if it’s the right role."

He further addressed that removing the emotional impact of work out and turning it into a mechanical task helped him achieve his desired body.

He said, "I don’t think it’s as tough as people think it is. I lost 47 pounds. That was not hard to do, because I just got regimented. Got obsessed."

"If I show up in the scene not looking like I have HIV, people are gonna go, “Bullshit!” That’s embarrassing. I didn’t do my job. I fumbled the ball. It’s a job requirement."

"So I gave myself five months and lost the weight," he continued.

"I will tell you this: The power that I lost in my body sublimated to my brain. Clinical memory — expanded threefold from what it was prior," he addressed claiming that his starvation stated helped him to improve his coginitive abilities and gain clarity.