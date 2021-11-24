 
close
Wednesday November 24, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

46 killed in bus crash on Bulgaria highway

By AFP
November 24, 2021
46 killed in bus crash on Bulgaria highway

BOSNEK, Bulgaria: North Macedonia called for three days of national mourning after a tourist bus carrying its citizens caught fire and crashed in Bulgaria on Tuesday, killing 46 people in Europe’s deadliest road accident in the past decade.

Although the cause has yet to be determined, officials believe the bus crashed into the guardrails and caught fire while returning from Istanbul in Turkey to Skopje in North Macedonia.