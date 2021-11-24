How children fail

In Pakistan, the Covid-19 crisis has exposed the poor standards of private schools. It has revealed that children are lacking in the most basic subjects. Instead of developing intellectual skills, these institutions, which charge exorbitant fees, encourage rote learning. If children are taught in this way, they won’t be able to think for themselves. This problem needs to be tackled through pragmatic steps taken both by parents and the government. While parents need to personally focus on their child’s development, the relevant authorities need to ensure that schools are imparting proper education. Only then can we pave the smooth way for our children.
Usama Mughal
Kandhkot
