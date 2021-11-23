Pakistan safest country for minorities: governor

LAHORE: Pakistan is the safest country in the world for minorities, said Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar on Monday while inaugurating an exhibition of artworks by Hungarian artist August Schoefft on the reign of the 19th century Sikh emperor of Punjab Maharaja Sher Singh in Lahore Fort.

The governor conferred ‘Governor Award’ on overseas Pakistanis from United States, United Kingdom, European countries and representatives of the Sikh community and others in recognition of their outstanding achievements and services in various fields.

Sikh pilgrims lauded the arrangements made for the exhibition and other facilities provided for Sikh community in Pakistan. The governor conferred ‘Governor Award’ on Shoaib Sarwar and Naveed Anwar from USA, Amir Khan, Mohindar Sohal, Charnjit Singh, Gopal Singh Chawla, Tara Singh, Joga Singh, Ahmed Tanoli, Dr. Imran Shareef, Sana Khan, Mirza Khawar Baig, Chaudhry Ansar Farooq, Hafeez Khan, Shahid Javed, Irshaad Cheema, Shoaib Chattha, Muhammad Ateeq, Muhammad Tahir Ismail, Basit Awan and Ayesha Nasir from Canada.

Ch Sarwar while appreciating the services of overseas Pakistanis for Pakistan’s economic development and public welfare, said, “We welcome overseas Pakistanis and members of the Sikh community from all over the world and assure them that the Pakistani government is standing with them and solution to their problems is the top priority of the government. The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has also fulfilled its promise to give the right of vote to overseas Pakistanis.”

Later talking to the media, the governor said, “I am happy to inaugurate this magnificent exhibition regarding Sikhs community. Dozens of Sikh pilgrims from other European countries including the United States are here for this exhibition and there is no doubt that the federal and provincial governments will always ensure the provision of all basic facilities including security to the Sikhs community members coming to Pakistan.”

He said Pakistan has become the safest country in the world for the minorities and opening of Kartarpur Corridor for Sikhs in Pakistanis is indeed a historic step. Minorities in Pakistan are being ensured religious freedom as well as protection of their lives and property. Pakistan stands for peace in region. The sacrifices made by Pakistan for peace are unprecedented in the world, he said.

Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi, Minister Religious Affairs Punjab Syed Saeedul Hassan, Minister Minorities Ejaz Alam Augustine, Ambassador of Hungary HE Bela Fazekas, Sikh pilgrims, diplomats from different countries and others participated.