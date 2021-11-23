‘Distorted’ media could mar Hungary vote: UN expert

BUDAPEST: A UN expert on Monday warned Hungary to ensure that state-funded public media provides "impartial" coverage ahead of an election next year where Prime Minister Viktor Orban faces a tough fight.

Orban, who has wielded power since 2010, has transformed the public media into propaganda organs while his allies have steadily bought up swathes of the private media sector. "I see a distorted media environment in Hungary where plurality, independence, and diversity of media is being questioned," Irene Khan, the UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression, said.