Dangerous dance

It is indeed surprising that the government has recently struck a deal with the TTP for a one-month truce. A similar arrangement has also been reached with the TLP. Details of the deals with both outfits are not known yet. However, it is apparent that the prime minister is willing to go to any length to broker a deal with the two outfits. During the last ten years, thousands of innocent people, including men in uniform, have been killed by these groups. The TTP has been designated a terrorist group by a number of countries.

There is a need to discuss the matter in parliament in order to reach a consensus. Giving concessions that make it seem as though the government is on weaker grounds should never be the case. It is unfortunate that violence has proved to be the greatest bargaining chip. If you can shut the towns, you can be accommodated. One fears that the TTP has agreed to the truce to get a breathing space and will come back to its violent ways whenever it suits it.

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad