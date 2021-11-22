COVID-19 cases on continuous decline

Rawalpindi : The number of patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi is continuously on the

decline as only 25 new patients have been tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours however the virus has claimed another life from the region.

It is important that the number of patients tested positive in the last 24 hours from this region of the country is the lowest number of confirmed patients reported from the twin cities in a day in the last 14 months.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that the virus has so far claimed a total of 2,162 lives from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district from where the total number of patients so far reported has reached 143,650.

On Sunday, there were a total of 399 active cases of the disease from the twin cities that is also the lowest number of active cases from the region on a day in the last 15 months. Earlier the number of active cases from the region dropped down to below 500 in August last year.

The virus claimed one more life from the federal capital taking the death toll to 952 while 20 new patients were tested positive for the disease from ICT in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 107467 of which 106,211 had recovered.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 from the federal capital was 304 on Sunday.

The total number of deaths claimed by the virus from the Rawalpindi district has been recorded as 1210. Another five patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the district in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 36,183 of which 34,878 patients have recovered.

On Sunday, there were 95 active cases of the disease belonging to Rawalpindi of which 15 were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities while 80 were in home isolation.