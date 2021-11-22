Iran’s Mahan Air hit by cyberattack

Tehran: Iran’s second-largest airline, Mahan Air, said it had been hit by a cyberattack Sunday, the latest of several targeting the company.

"Mahan Air’s computer system has suffered a new attack," the company said in a statement. "It has already been the target on several occasions due to its important position in the country’s aviation industry."

All of its flights were on schedule, the statement added, but the company’s website was down. "Our internet security team is thwarting the cyberattack," spokesman Amir-Hossein Zolanvari told state television.

Mahan Air is Iran’s main private airline and the second biggest after the national carrier Iran Air. It has been on the blacklist of Iranian companies targeted by US sanctions since 2011.