Ehsaas Ration Programme soon: Gill

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Shahbaz Gill said that Imran Khan would soon launch ‘Ehsaas Ration Programme’ to provide essential items including ghee, atta and pulses to the poor at 30 per cent less prices.

Addressing a news conference here Saturday, he said prices of various commodities witnessed a sharp rise due to the international market.

He said health cards would also be provided to every person for free medical treatment up to Rs 1 million, and Prime Minister Imran Khan was spending each penny for the welfare of the people.

Gill said the opposition parties were making hurdles in government welfare plans. Referring to the joint sitting of the Parliament, he said the opposition tried to deprive overseas Pakistanis of the right to vote.

However, he said the PM has materialized his promise by giving the vote right to the overseas Pakistanis. “The overseas Pakistanis would never forgive the opposition for creating hurdle in the passage of the bill aimed at granting vote right to them.”

He said since its inception, the government has confronted hosts of problems. Regarding Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), he said it would help ensure transparent elections in the country.

“The EVMs would also help end rigging allegations forever,” he added. “In past, false promises were made with the overseas Pakistani but Imran has fulfilled his promise by giving them the right to vote. No one would be able to buy EVMs with money.”

Gill said four important bills were also passed by the Senate while 20 Senators of the opposition were absent from Senate.