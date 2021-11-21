Body for revolutionising aviation industry formed

Islamabad: Captain Aijaz Ahmed from Lahore and Captain Asim Nawaz from Karachi have been elected as the first president and general secretary respectively of the Aircraft Owners and Operators Association (AOOA), Pakistan

“We are delighted to announce the formation of Aircraft Owners and Operators Association (AOOA) Pakistan for developing and revolutionising the Aviation Industry in Pakistan," Imran Aslam Khan, Founder of the Association said.

The AOOA will work with the concerned authorities for developing the aviation Sector and promoting Tourism through Aviation Industry. It will represent its members (aircraft Owners and air operators) at appropriate forums to highlight problems being faced by the aviation industry and suggest their solutions.

AOOA will also suggest changes and improvements required in National Aviation Policy and the National legislation in the best interest of Pakistan.

More than 80 % of aircraft owners and air operators in Pakistan are already members of the association. Associate membership for Aircraft Engineers and Pilots will also be open soon so that the whole aviation community is represented from one platform. Imran Aslam said that such Aviation associations existed in various countries across the globe but it is for the first time that an Association of this level is founded. “Airlines will also be offered to join the association as the aviation industry is not that big in the country and a single platform for the development of this sector will have a manifold impact,” he said.