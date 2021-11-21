GCU’s All-Pakistan Summit ends

LAHORE: The first All-Pakistan Summit of Students’ Societies culminated in a fanfare at the Oval Ground of Government College University (GCU) Lahore where the gala dinner, bonfire and music concert were held.

Students from 32 universities including the Karakoram International University, University of Peshawar, Jamia Tur Rasheed, Karachi, University of Balochistan, Quetta and University of Okara participated in the various sports and co-curricular activities at the week-long summit.

In his address, GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said GCU hosted Pakistan’s first summit of students’ societies primarily for two reasons; first this was the best model of student engagement at a large scale and secondly, they wanted to open the doors of GCU for the learning of students of other universities as well so that the societies system and traditions, which GCU follows, can also flourish in other educational institutions. Prof Zaidi further said that eminent academicians including Syed Babar Ali, various VCs, ministers, lawyers, members of parliament, religious scholars, members of civil society and even Corps Commander Lahore Lt Gen M Abdul Aziz interacted with youth and responded to their queries during the Summit.

He said it was the responsibility of universities to give academic solutions to societal problems, but they could only make this contribution if they hold dialogue, discussions and research on such crucial matters.

The Vice Chancellor also said that minutes of all panel discussions, policy dialogues and seminars were being reviewed by senior academicians and soon a resolution of the Summit would be issued. Later, participants and members of GCU Nazir Ahmad Music Society performed at the music concert.