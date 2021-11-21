Over 94 per cent students clear Inter part-II pre-medical exams

Though the passing percentage of this year’s Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) part-II annual examinations for the pre-medical group was 94.02 per cent, students of over 50 colleges and higher schools, including 34 public institutes, failed to get A-1, A or B grades, according to the results announced by the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) on Saturday.

The underperforming public colleges included the Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Government Girls Degree College, Muzaffarabad, Landhi; the Nusrat Bhutto Government Degree Boys College, Lyari; the Government Degree Boys College, Surjani Town; the Government Degree Science & Commerce College, 11-A, North Karachi; the Government Degree Science & Commerce College, Asifabad; the Government City College and the Government Boys Comprehensive High School, Azizabad, Federal B Area.

The underperforming private institutions included the Inter Hope College; the Caspian College; the Pak-Turk Maarif International School & College, Gulshan-e-Iqbal; the American College, Clifton; the Ghazi Foundation College, Gulshan-e-Iqbal; the Ideal Degree College, Gulshan-e-Iqbal; the Metropolitan Intermediate College, Gulistan-e-Jauhar; the Shaheen Public College, Gulistan-e-Jauhar; the Rowan College; the Pak-Turk Maarif International School & College, Gulistan-e-Jauhar; the Bright Success College and the Ali Intermediate College.

According to the results, eight students secured the top three positions: one of them clinched the first position, two ranked second and five came in third.

Ahla Ali of the BAMM PECHS Government College for Women clinched the first position by scoring 1,059 marks out of a total of 1,100. Syed Hassan Ali of the DJ Sindh Government Science College and Aqsa Abid of the BAMM PECHS Government College for Women ranked second with 1,058 marks.

Sarah Imran and Fareeha of the Pakistan Government Degree College for Women, Stadium Road; Ayesha Pervaiz Malik of the Government Degree Boys & Girls College SRE III Majeed, Stadium Road; Bint Pervez Akhtar of the Aga Khan Higher Secondary School and Alina Batool of the BAMM PECHS Government College for Women came in third with 1,057 marks.

A total of 22,219 students had registered for the HSSC pre-medical exams, but 21,950 of them took their exams and 20,637 of them were declared successful. The passing percentage this year was 94.02 per cent, with 4,686 students securing an A-1 grade, 2,795 an A grade, 2,913 a B grade and 3,800 a C grade.

BIEK Chairman Prof Dr Saeed Uddin said the board was yet to announce the results of the students who had not been satisfied with the results of last year’s HSSC annual exams, and of those who had attempted their exams again to improve their grades. The results of the students who took additional subjects will also be announced later, he added.