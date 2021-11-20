CM opens 4 projects in Swat

MINGORA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday inaugurated four different development projects in Swat districtwhich were completed at a cost of Rs2.39 billion.

These projects include construction and black-topping of Manglawar to Malamjaba Road, establishment of Service Delivery Centre at Charbagh, standardisation of Government Girls High Secondary School Manglawar and establishment of Charbagh Rescue Station.

Addressing a public gathering at Manglawar, the chief minister said that uniform development of all the districts of the province was his ultimate target, that’s why he, being the chief minister, was paying full attention to the development of all parts of the province.

“The previous chief ministers of the province used to focus only on their respective constituencies, while at present development activities are underway in all the areas of the province including the newly merged tribal districts,” he added.

He made it clear that whatever development activity would be carried out in Swat, it would also be done in the other districts of the province.

Highlighting the ongoing development and reforms initiatives in the province, the chief minister said that at present Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was top of the list in all respects.

The chief minister said those who were calling the incumbent government as selected were themselves selected and incompetent. The so-called politicians should know that the current inflation was due to their own poor policies, he said, adding, loans worth billions of rupees were borrowed in the last two tenures.

“These people have plunged the country into a quagmire of external debts for their personal gains,” he added. Mahmood Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was repaying the installments of that debt.

“Though the situation was very tough at the movement, our leader Imran Khan is working to bring the country out of this situation. We stand by our leader in this difficult time,” he added.

The chief minister said that the government was well aware of the problems of the people and every possible step was being taken to provide relief to the people.

He said that “Naya Pakistan Card” was going to be launched to provide relief to the common man.

He further said that if needed, the provincial government would spend Rs100 billion from the development budget of the next fiscal year for providing relief to the people on food items.

He said that they were making sincere efforts with noble intention. “The situation will get better very soon,” he said, adding, Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit Swat again next month to inaugurate Swat Motorway Phase-II.

While highlighting the potential of tourism in the province, Mahmood Khan said that the government was taking steps to develop these areas by promoting tourism activities.

Over 2.5 million domestic and foreign tourists, he said, visited the tourist’s destinations of the province in the last season, which was undoubtedly a great achievement. Federal Minister Muraad Saeed, MNA Salim-ur-Rahman, MPA Azizullah Gran and others also spoke on the occasion.