DMC East chief wants action against encroachments in ‘legal manner’

District Municipal Corporation (DMC) East Administrator Rahmatullah Sheikh held a meeting on Thursday and discussed the anti-encroachment operations in the district.

While addressing the meeting, the administrator said the anti-encroachment department should mend its ways, saying that whatever had happened in the past should not be done in the future. He asked Municipal Commissioner Fahim Khan to strictly deal with any irregularity or illegal work and to take action against officers involved in illegal work.

Sheikh said the anti-encroachment department should work for the honour of the institution and whatever action would be taken against the encroachments, it should be approved by the competent authority first. Khan said the anti-encroachment department must behave in a transparent legal manner for the removal of encroachments and it was their desire to make District East encroachment- free.

Deputy Director Anti-Encroachment Wahid Shaikh and others informed the administrator and municipal commissioner about the problems being faced by them. Both the officers assured them that they would try to solve the issues as soon as possible.