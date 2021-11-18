COAS witnesses military exercise in Kharian

RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), witnessed a corps level exercise in Kharian on Wednesday. The COAS witnessed the culmination phase of the exercise aimed at validating operational concepts as a sequel to army war games and enhancing operational preparedness of formations, encompassing defensive and offensive tasks for various contingencies.
The exercise involved employment of latest weapon systems, including VT4 tanks and combat air support. The COAS appreciated the operational readiness and professionalism of the participating troops. Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed his complete satisfaction over the performance of newly-inducted Chinese VT-4 tanks equipped with sophisticated technology and latest weapon system coupled with enhanced mobility.
The COAS stressed that realistic training in peace time is must to meet any eventuality. “Continued practice of operational drills is imperative for effective response to wide-ranging threats,” he said. Earlier, upon arrival, the COAS was received by Commander 1 Corps Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazher Mehmood in the exercise area, which was followed by a comprehensive briefing on the exercise.
