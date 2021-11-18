PTI’s ex-district president joins JI

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s former district president Shafahat Ali Khan on Wednesday announced to join the Jamaat-i-Islami (JI).

“We had joined the PTI against the undemocratic system in the country but this party has now also become the part of statuesque and there is no democracy even within its own ranks,” Shafahat Ali Khan told a gathering at his residence. A number of JI local leaders were also present on the occasion.

He said that the PTI was hijacked by the electables before the 2018 general elections and now they had taken over the control of the party after becoming the lawmakers.

“The PTI has also been part of political statuesque and because of its wrong policies the country has experienced the highest ever inflation in recent months and people are committing suicides because of hunger,” Khan said.

He said that office-bearers were being selected by the lawmakers against the party constitution. “PTI’s reorganisation was carried out without the elections process and the party’s diehard workers and activists were ignored,” he went on to add.