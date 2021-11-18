 
Chile’s Senate declines to impeach president

By AFP
November 18, 2021

Santiago: Chile’s Senate declined on Wednesday to impeach President Sebastian Pinera over a business deal revealed in the Pandora Papers leaks, refusing to go along with the lower chamber of Congress in opening proceedings against him.

The vote was 24 in favor of impeachment, 18 against and one abstention. Those voting to charge the billionaire president with corruption needed at least 29 votes to pass the measure.