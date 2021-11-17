SCCI wants more trade with Afghanistan

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Tuesday urged the government to take the stakeholders into confidence before finalisation and signing a fresh Afghan-Transit Trade Agreement.

He said this while talking to the 8th Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC-8) senior officials/officers of the Kashmir Institute of Management, Muzaffarabad, who visited the SCCI.

Other business community members were present there as well, said a press release.

The issues relating to government subordinate institutions and bodies, especially tax collection authorities, Customs and border management came under discussion.

Hasnain Khurshid stressed the need for boosting trade with Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics that would help stabilize and strengthen the national economy as well as create further employment avenues.