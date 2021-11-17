SCCI wants more trade with Afghanistan

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Tuesday urged the government to take the stakeholders into confidence before finalisation and signing a fresh Afghan-Transit Trade Agreement.
He said this while talking to the 8th Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC-8) senior officials/officers of the Kashmir Institute of Management, Muzaffarabad, who visited the SCCI.
Other business community members were present there as well, said a press release.
The issues relating to government subordinate institutions and bodies, especially tax collection authorities, Customs and border management came under discussion.
Hasnain Khurshid stressed the need for boosting trade with Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics that would help stabilize and strengthen the national economy as well as create further employment avenues.
PESHAWAR: The district administration has setup 13 sales points to provide sugar on subsidized rates of Rs90 kg.On the...
PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court on Tuesday extended the bail before arrest of Captain Muhammad Safdar in a case...
PESHAWAR: A memorandum of understanding was signed between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board and...
PESHAWAR: Peshawar Institute of Cardiology in collaboration with Houston Methodist Hospital USA and London School of...
PESHAWAR: The federal government has transferred Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz and replaced him...
PESHAWAR: Awami National Party President Asfandyar Wali Khan on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf...