Pak archery team flops at Asian Championship

KARACHI: Pakistan’s archers performed poorly at 22nd Asian Archery Championships in Dhaka the other day, failing to qualify for the main round.

M Nadeem scored 583 points to secure 29th position in the Recurve Men category. Abdur Rehman scored 568 points for 32nd position and Usama Mustafa scored 529 points to take 37th position.

In the team category of the same event, they scored 1680 points to grab 9th position.

“This was quite expected as the team was not selected on merit. Sadly, they could not manage even one minimum qualification score,” said a local coach while talking to ‘The News’.