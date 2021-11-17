PPL gets philanthropy award

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) received Corporate Philanthropy Award by Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy (PCP) for being the largest corporate giver in terms of volume of donations during 2019-20, a statement said on Tuesday.
PCP adjudged the winner based on their research-based annual philanthropy survey, awarding PPL during a Corporate Philanthropy Awards event organized by PCP in Islamabad. The event was attended by many business leaders, development professionals, and media.
Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin presented the award to chief community development officer of PPL Kamran Sher.
PPL said its spending on philanthropy in 2019-20 was Rs. 1.75 billion which, it claimed, was about 2.5 percent of its pre-tax-profit for the year.
The company has maintained the top slot for the 16th consecutive year in the large national category.
PPL’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme spans over six decades and rooted in a rich tradition of sharing benefits of development with stakeholder communities.
KARACHI: Engro Polymer & Chemicals has become the first affiliate member from Pakistan to join the World Economic...
KARACHI: K-Electric implemented a ‘Black Start’ capability for the first time in their generation fleet at the...
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs1,350 per tola on Tuesday.According to the data released by All...
LAHORE: We are living in uncertain times, as there is confusion on rupee value, International Monetary Fund ...
LAHORE: After losing his catering sector job to Covid-led economic shutdown in Germany, Rashid Ali Qureshi, 65, was...
KARACHI: Engineering Development Board Chairman Almas Hyder has said that around eight million vehicles in different...