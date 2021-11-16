Man held in harassment case

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht said that the finance department was introducing digital funding...
ISLAMABAD: More than three people were dead and about seven wounded critically on the Islamabad Expressway when three...
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Monday said that PMLN...
ABBOTTABAD: Police have arrested 30 persons and recovered various kinds of drugs during the last 10 days in the...
ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affair Dr Babar Awan on Monday said that joint session of...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday disposed of a petition against a ban on the imports of Sheesha flavour after...