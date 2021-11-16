Balochistan team visits Emergency Services Academy in Lahore

LAHORE: A delegation comprising of 20 members from Medical Emergency Response Centre (MERC) Balochistan visited the Emergency Services Headquarters & Academy on Monday.
It included MERC Balochistan staff of Control Room and Head office core team. They visited the Provincial Monitoring Cell, Rescue 1122 Lahore Command and Control Centres and Rescue 1122 Kasur and Gujranwala.
The delegation met with Emergency Services DG Dr Rizwan Naseer and discussed about the processes involved in establishment of Emergency Service. Rizwan informed the delegates about the Emergency Services reforms which have been carried out in Pakistan.
Earlier, Dr Farhan Khalid, Registrar Academy, along with senior officers of Emergency Services at Rescue Headquarters welcomed to the delegates.
LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht said that the finance department was introducing digital funding...
ISLAMABAD: More than three people were dead and about seven wounded critically on the Islamabad Expressway when three...
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Monday said that PMLN...
ABBOTTABAD: Police have arrested 30 persons and recovered various kinds of drugs during the last 10 days in the...
ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affair Dr Babar Awan on Monday said that joint session of...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday disposed of a petition against a ban on the imports of Sheesha flavour after...